A gang of persons attempted to steal articles from a branch of the Vijaya Bank in Baikampady coming under Panambur police station limits.

The incident came to light after the branch was opened on Thursday following five days of holiday.

The Panambur police said that the gang broke open the window on the rear side of the building and entered the bank. They damaged the closed circuit televison cameras and then attempted to enter the strong room of the bank.

Following failure to enter the strong room, the thieves left the place without taking anything from the bank.

The theft attempt was done during five days when the branch was closed.

Police are working on clues to find the accused.