Stray incidents of KSRTC buses being attacked with stones were reported on Friday even as life in the city was hit with all modes of public transport remaining off the road following the all-India bandh called by joint committee of trade unions to oppose what they called the Union government’s anti-worker policies.

However, it was business as usual in Puttur, Bantwal, Dharmasthala, Belthangady and Sullia where KSRTC buses operated as usual.

Intra-city and inter-city buses remained off the road from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Mangaluru. Autorickshaws and city taxis too did not operate during this period. This caused inconvenience to those arriving at Mangaluru Central and Mangaluru Junction railway stations by morning trains.

“I undertook the journey in the belief that vehicles will go off the road after 9 a.m. I am surprised not to see any autorickshaw here at 6 a.m.,” said Mohammed Aslam, who was stranded at Mangaluru Junction railway station. He arrived by a train from Mysuru at 8 a.m. He did not want to go by autorickshaws that were demanding Rs. 800 for taking him to go to Nantoor, which is 3 km away.

Among those stranded in the city was security guard Mohan, who was returning home in Farangipet after finishing his night duty at a private telecom firm outlet. “They all say that the strike is for people like us. But it is we who are affected the most by the bandh,” he said.

Several people were stranded at Nantoor, Kankanady, Kottara and Padil junctions waiting for taxis and other vehicles to go to B.C. Road, Dharmasthala, Udupi and other places.

Four KSRTC buses were attacked with stones on K.S. Rao Road, Padil and Kannur in the city. Schools and colleges, which were open, had fewer number of students.

KSRTC Divisional Controller, Mangaluru, Vivekananda Hegde, said that they operated 60 buses since morning to Dharmasthala, Mysuru and Bengaluru. There were very few passengers in the buses, he said.

KSRTC Divisional Controller, Puttur, Nagaraj Shirali, said there was no disruption of services in Puttur. “We too did not have passengers,” he said.