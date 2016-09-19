Pramod Madhwaraj, Minister of State for Fisheries, Youth Services and Sports, said on Friday that people should follow the teachings of social reformer Sri Narayana Guru.

He was speaking at the inauguration of 162nd birth anniversary celebrations of Sri Narayana Guru organised by the district administration, zilla panchayat, and the Department of Kannada and Culture, here.

Mr. Madhwaraj said that he would talk to the Education Minister and try to include a lesson on Sri Narayana Guru’s life in school textbooks.

He was against the caste system. Sri Narayanaguru and his teachings were not exclusive to just the Billava community but were applicable to all communities, he said.

Meanwhile, Dakshina Kannada district in-charge Minister B. Ramanath Rai inaugurated the birth anniversary celebrations of Sri Narayana Guru in Mangaluru.

Mangaluru South MLA J.R. Lobo, Billava leader Harikrishna Bantwal and others were present.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Rai exhorted people to follow the teachings of Narayana Guru, who conveyed the message of equality.