Farmers, working class can help stop the BJP in its tracks: Yechury

Farmers and labour will be the twin forces that will stop the Ashwamedha horse of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bharatiya Janata Party President Amit Shah, Communist Party of India (Marxist) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury has said.

Addressing a public meeting as part of the 22nd CPI(M) State conference here at Swaraj Maidan on Tuesday, Mr. Yechury said that the BJP was least worried of the problems farmers and the working class are facing because of demonetisation and neo-liberal policies which are winning elections for that party. The farmers and labour form a good force to fight the BJP, he said.

Mr. Yechury said that the Union government was coming up with catchy schemes such as Start-up India and Stand-up India to turn people’s attention away from real issues.

The Union government, he said, was aggressively pushing neo-liberal policies initiated by the Congress-led UPA Government at the Centre and it was helping a few wealthy people amass more wealth. While assets worth about 49 % of the Gross Domestic Product was found with one per cent of wealthy people during the UPA government rule at the Centre, the assets with wealthy people have grown to 60 % under the BJP dispensation at the Centre.

Questioning the claims of the BJP that its government is giving corruption-free government, Mr. Yechury said that many of corruption charges against BJP leaders in the last three years have not been inquired into. While Pakistan Prime Minister had to step down after his name figured in the Panama Papers case, no inquiry has been taken up against Prime Minister Narendra Modi whose name also figures in the same list. No inquiry has been initiated on the allegations against Amit Shah’s son Jay Shah, he said.

Earlier, CPI (M) State Secretary G.V. Sriram Reddy and Democratic Youth Federation of India State president Muneer Katipalla led a rally from Alangar to Swaraj Maidan. After the public meeting, Mr. Yechury inaugurated the party’s State conference in the evening.