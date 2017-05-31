Drug stores observe bandh; hotels open

more-in

Drug stores across the district were shut on Tuesday as part of a nation-wide protest against ‘stringent’ regulations imposed by the central government.

However, pharmacies that are part of chain stores or online drug sellers, were open; though they sold essential drugs.

The shutdown follows a call given by All India Organisation of Chemists and Druggists opposing stricter norms and increasing online sale of medicines.

The organisation said online sale of drugs is a violation of Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940.

Other government proposals like uploading the details of sale of medicines on a portal, are inconvenient to the sellers, the organisation said.

Drug stores attached to hospitals/ nursing homes and generic stores were open as usual.Hoteliers, who had earlier decided on a day’s bandh on Tuesday, withdrew the call across the State, except in Bengaluru.

Mangaluru Hoteliers Association president Kudpi Jagadish Shenoy told The Hindu that the State Association recommended hotels in other parts of the State to do business as usual saying it was enough if the bandh was observed in Bengaluru.

Hoteliers are opposed to the 12% and 18% tax slab for non air-conditioned and air-conditioned restaurants respectively since it makes the food which are sold at eateries costlier.