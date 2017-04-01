Don’t misuse certification, says Khader

more-in

While the Food and Civil Supplies Department has allowed self-certification of applications for below poverty line (BPL) ration cards, people found giving wrong information would be dealt strictly with the law, warned Minister U.T. Khader on Friday.

Speaking to presspersons here, Mr. Khader said so far, over 9 lakh applications under the self-certification scheme for BPL cards have been received by the department in the State. Cards would be issued to applicants and the department would undertake random verification.

Those with less than ₹1.2 lakh annual income are eligible to apply for BPL cards and they need not submit either income certificate or affidavit; self-certification is enough. However, the provision should not be misused, he warned.

The department would constitute a three-member vigilance committee for each fair price shop to check functioning of the shop. Distribution of 7 kg free rice per head would begin from Saturday, he added.