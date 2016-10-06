The Mangaluru Tahsildar has warned the general public not to demean people belonging to the Koraga community through any form of blind belief. An official release here said that the warning is being issued particularly during the Dasara celebrations as there could be such instances. People belonging to other communities imitating Koraga costume and dance, giving them partially consumed food to weed out illness, etc., are punishable under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, the release said.

