Minister in-charge of Dakshina Kannada and Minister for Forest, Environment and Ecology B. Ramanath Rai said here on Friday the district administration would seek Rs. 10 crore from the State government to construct a stadium in Benjanapadavu, Bantwal taluk.

After a review of development works in the district, the Minister told reporters that about nine acre land is available in Benjanapadavu for the stadium. A proposal would be sent to the government shortly.

The minister said Mangaluru should have a large stadium other than the Mangala stadium in the city, on the suburb of the city. It should also meet the requirement of sportspersons from other parts of the district.

B.T. Kantaraj, Superintending Engineer, Mangaluru Circle of the Public Works Department said the department has sent a Rs. 55 crore proposal to the government for widening the 2.5 km stretch between Kenjar and Malavoor on the Mangaluru-Bajpe Road.

It includes building a 190-metre-long parallel bridge across the Phalguni river at Malavoor and a parallel railway underpass at Kenjar.

Mr. Rai said in the first phase of this project, only road could be widened at an estimated cost of Rs. 22 crore.

Regarding the move to build a bus stand at Pumpwell, K.T. Jagadeesha, Deputy Commissioner, said about seven-acre land is available for the project.

Some eight families lived in the surrounding of this land in about 1.5 acre land. A decision is yet to be taken whether to go ahead with the project by taking the 1.5 acre land or not.

Owners of this land will be consulted on Friday to know whether they are ready to part with the land for the project.

Only after the land issue is sorted out, a decision will be taken on taking up the project on public-private-partnership model.

The minister instructed officials to complete the new Government Lady Goschen Hospital building at the earliest.

This building should be dedicated to the use of people as early as possible, he said.

The officials indicated that the building would be ready only after February next.

