The exhibition is on at Padua College of Commerce and Management at Kadri Hills in Mangaluru.—Photo : H.S. Manjunath

There is a Re. 1 note printed in 1917 and a similar currency note printed last year. There are currency notes with serial numbers denoting the date of birth of Mahatma Gandhi, Pope John Paul, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan.

All these and many more Indian and foreign currencies are being exhibited by 63-year-old numismatist Richard Lobo. The two-day exhibition began at the Padua College of Commerce and Management in Nantoor on Friday.

Mr. Lobo, who worked as an accountant in a firm in Dubai, started his collection of currency notes after returning to the city seven years ago. So far Mr. Lobo has collected of foreign and Indian currencies valued at around Rs. 4 lakh.

Among the currencies he has displayed include the Rs. 100 note of 172x109 mm size printed in 1950 that was signed by the first Governor of Reserve Bank of India Rama Rao.

He has also displayed the Re. 1 note printed in 1917 and Rs. 10 note with King George VI portrait printed in 1926. He has also displayed Rs. 10 note printed by the erstwhile Hyderabad State.

He has also brought unique currency notes from countries such as Indonesia, Maldives, Pakistan, and Yugoslavia.