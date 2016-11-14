A Laksha Deepotsava will be held at Dharmasthala for six days from November 24.

The former judge of the Supreme Court V. Gopala Gowda will inaugurate the ‘sarva dharma sammelana’ at 5 p.m. Phakeera Siddarama Swami of Shirahatti will be preside over the city. Jayakumar Upadhye of Delhi, Jabbar Samo, a Yakshagana artiste and Prashanth D’Souza, director, Vidyaniketan, Dharwad, will be present. Gayathir Girish of Chennai will present a Carnatic music concert.

Manu Baligar, president, Kannada Sahitya Parishat, will inaugurate the sahitya sammelan. Writer M.N. Vyasa Rao will preside over the function. Writers Vasudhendra of Bengaluru, Veena of Sullia and Hariprakash Konemane of Bengaluru will speak. Actor and Bharatanatyam dancer Shobana will present ‘Geeta Govinda’ nritya. An exhibition will be organised on the premises of Shri Dharmasthala Manjunatheswara High School from November 24 to November 29. It will remain open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The annual ‘sarva dharma’ and ‘sahitya sammelans’ would be conducted on November 27 and November 28, respectively,.