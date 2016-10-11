The Mangaluru police arrested Shafi Bellare for being part of the group that allegedly posted content regarding Kateel Durgaparameshwari, Rama and other deities that was derogatory in nature.

Following complaints over posts on a social networking site made in August 2015, the city police found involvement of Shafi Bellare, a native of Bellare who is working in Bahrain, besides a few others. They had even issued a lookout notice against Bellare.

Shafi Bellare was detained by immigration authorities soon after he landed at the Mangaluru International airport on Sunday. The Barke police arrested him.

Police Commissioner M. Chandra Sekhar said the city police had gathered evidence of Shafi Bellare being part of the group that had posted derogatory posts on the social networking site. The police are expected to seize Shafi Bellare's computer and other devises, besides qeuestioning him and finding other persons involved in posting derogatory posts.