The Bantwal Town Police have registered a case in connection with posts made on Facebook with the profile, “Jabbar B.C. Road”, derogating Hindu Gods.

The posts were made in October 2015 and the screenshots of the posts were circulated in several WhatsApp groups in Dakshina Kannada. In these posts, the writer had used vulgar language to demean Hindu Gods and Goddesses. Subsequent to these posts, there have been comments criticising them and demands for action.

The Bantwal Town Police registered a case under Section 295 A (Maliciously insulting the religion or religious beliefs of any class) of Indian Penal Code. The police have launched a search for the person with the Facebook profile name.