Deputy Mayor, Congress councillors stay away from corporation event

The banner of revolt by the ruling Congress in the Mangaluru City Corporation council continued on Friday with Deputy Mayor Rajaneesh and chairpersons of two standing committees staying away from a programme organised by the corporation. The event was held at town hall on Friday to give cheques and vehicles to beneficiaries of social welfare programmes.

Nagaveni, chairman, Standing Committee for Public Health, Education and Social Justice, was unhappy with Kavita Sanil, Mayor, for neither inviting nor consulting her on Friday’s programme. Terming it an insult to a Dalit, she sat in the well of the House of the corporation. Prathiba Kulai, chairman, Standing Committee for Taxation, Finance and Appeals, who was contender for the post of Mayor, Mr. Rajaneesh and BJP councillors supported Ms. Nagaveni.

On Friday, Ms. Nagaveni and Ms. Kulai were among the Congress councillors who stayed away from the programme.

Taking amiss to the absence of councillors, District In-charge Minister B. Ramanath Rai, who is also president of District Congress Committee, said public representatives should keep personal issues aside to attend programmes such as the one held on Friday. Mr. Rai said, “Development should be our sole motto and we should keep time for programmes that help poor and the needy.”

Mayor Sanil said beneficiaries who received benefits on Friday were the ones identified during her period as the chairperson of the Standing Committee for Public Health, Social Justice. There were 390 beneficiaries of schemes, namely construction of houses, house repairs and student scholarships taken up under funds available for SCs and STs welfare. There were 201 beneficiaries of other welfare schemes. As many as 126 physically disabled persons received articles worth ₹13 lakh, she said.

Mr. Sanil said more beneficiaries will be identified during Ms. Nagaveni’s term in 2017-18 and a similar function will be held.