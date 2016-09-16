Formation of new taluks in the State is still a long distance away, with Revenue Minister Kagodu Thimmappa saying on Thursday that the government would take a decision to this effect next year.

To a question after a review meeting at the office of the Deputy Commissioner, he said that the government would take a call on it before presenting the 2017-18 State Budget. He said the matter was discussed in the government recently and the subject would be revisited during the preparation for the budget. The government plans to form 42 new taluks in the State.

Earlier, at the meeting, he asked revenue officials to allot government land freed of encroachments for constructing hostels, building playgrounds, anganwadis, burial grounds, crematoriums and other public infrastructure. About 13,216 acres of government land in the district is yet to be freed of encroachments.

At the meeting, it was informed that 99.5 per cent of kharif sowing, mainly paddy, has been completed in the district. Sowing has been completed on28,550 hectares of the target of 28,700 ha.

Ministers U.T. Khader and B. Ramanath Rai, and MLAs J.R. Lobo, T. Shakuntala Shetty, B.A. Mohiddin Bava, and K. Abhayachandra Jain took part in the meeting.

Minister says call on carving out 42 new taluks in the State will be taken before the 2017-18 budget