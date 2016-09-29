Dalit activists on Sunday expressed concern over the staff shortage in the Civil Rights Enforcement (CRE) cell here, which has resulted in delays in the investigation of cases of atrocities on Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

Cases

During a meeting to hear grievances of members of these communities at the office of the City Commissioner of Police here on Sunday, Dalit activist Nirmal Kumar said that the CRE cell in Mangaluru investigates cases of atrocities on SCs and STs in Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada, Udupi, and Chikkamagaluru districts.

SP, Dy.SP posts

The posts of Superintendent of Police and Deputy Superintendent of Police in the cell had been vacant for weeks.

Mr. Kumar said that against four sanctioned posts, only one inspector has been posted to the CRE cell.

This lone inspector had the task of investigating cases of harassment of SCs and STs from the four districts. Considerable time is taken to investigate the cases and file charge-sheets, he said.

The City Police Commissioner and the Social Welfare Department should ensure that the vacant posts are filled at the earliest, he said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police M. Shantaraju said two letters have been sent to the office of the Director-General and the Inspector-General of Police explaining the vacancies.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime and Traffic) M. Sanjeev Patil said the issue will be taken up in the district SC/ST vigilance committee meeting, to be held on September 29.

‘Against four sanctioned posts, only one inspector has been posted to the CRE cell’