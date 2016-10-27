Opposition members of the Dakshina Kannada Zilla Panchayat staging a protest during the monthly meeting of the council, in Mangaluru on Wednesday.— Photo: H.S. Manjunath

This decision was arrived at after zilla panchayat members expressed their reservation, at the general body meeting, over the new directive.

Expressing its difficulty to follow the State government’s directive barring drilling of borewells in the wake of lack of adequate rainfall this year, the council of the Dakshina Kannada Zilla Panchayat on Wednesday said it would follow only the old rule of not drilling borewells in a radius of 500 m from a water source that meets drinking water needs of an area.

Drilling

Deputy Secretary of the panchayat N.R. Umesh said the State government had barred drilling of borewells because of poor rainfall which had depleted the water table. The Deputy Commissioner can permit drilling of borewell after consulting the Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer and the Superintendent of Police only under exceptional circumstances.

The State government has said the Deputy Commissioner would be held responsible for contravention of the direction. Mr. Umesh said this direction was applicable throughout the State.

Zilla panchayat member Mamata Gatty said it was difficult for districts such as Dakshina Kannada to follow the new directive.

With undulating terrain, there are many areas in the district that solely rely on borewell for drinking water and irrigation. Borewells should be allowed till these areas are brought under the multi-village drinking water scheme.

Suggestion

Another member, Tungappa Bangera, said instead of following the new directive, old rule could be followed. Zilla panchayat member Sucharit Shetty said more focus should be on recharging groundwater.

Zilla panchayat president Meenakshi Shantigodu said a letter would be written to the State government expressing difficulty in following the recent directive.