The Dakshina Kannada district bagged the overall champion trophy in the State-level Prathiba Karanji and Kalotsava programme held on the premises of the Siddaganga Mutt on Friday.

As many as 58 students from the district participated. According to Radhakrishna Bhat, District Nodal Officer for Prathiba Karanaji, six students stood first, while three stood third in the 21 individual events.

Students from the district stood first in speech competition in Hindi, Sanskrit, Konkani, Tulu and Marathi as well as Bharatnatyam competition. Students stood third in extempore speech competition and speeches in Tamil and English.

In the Kalotsava team events, the teams from district stood second in singing competition while it came third in drawing and dance competitions, he said.