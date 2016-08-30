24 members of the Mangalore Bicycle Club (MBC) concluded the two-month ‘Tour De Mountains’

As many as 24 members of the Mangalore Bicycle Club (MBC) concluded the two-month ‘Tour De Mountains’ cycling initiative by scaling the mighty Kundadri Hills in Shivamogga district on Sunday.

During the monsoon in the last two months, the members were scaling several small hillocks around Mangaluru, including Benjanapadavu and Neermarga.

Tour De Mountains anchored by club president Dony Menezes, vice-president Pritam Sharma, and committee member Gaurav Prabhu helped the riders improve their climbing skills, MBC said in a release.

The group left Mangaluru early on Sunday morning, stacking their bikes on cars to reach the foothills of Agumbe Ghat at Someshwara, where they were joined by Shameem Shaikh, K.Y. Arvind, Sagar Kalaburgi, and Phillip Adkins, who rode all the way from Manipal. After climbing Agumbe Ghat (9 km), the riders took off towards Kundadri without a break and reached Kundadri base (15 km).

The real challenge lay ahead: a continuous steep road for 4.2 km to reach the summit. All riders, both amateur and seasoned, successfully climbed the hill. The youngest in the group, Amoga Vikrama (16), climbed the peak comfortably, and so did Maxim Menezes (61), the eldest in the group inspiring fellow riders — Nagraj Shetty, Ganesh Nayak, Kethan Kevala, Arun Kumar Nayak, Joshua D’souza, Harsha Vardhana, Hari Prasad, Gaurav Prabhu, Murali Shankar, Ankith Shetty, Shubhanand Rao, Sunil Mendes, Masood Teekay, Marzooq Ahmed, Ravish Shenoy, Achinthya Rao, Mr. Shaikh, Mr. Arvind, Mr. Kalburgi, and Mr. Adkins.

After riding for 4.5 hours uphill and downhill, covering a distance of 55 km and elevation of 1,800 m in total, they reached Someshwara. The riders were backed by three support vehicles manned by Dr. Sharma, Subodh Rai, Shrestajna Vernekar, Shivananda Rao, and Anantha Krishna.

The release stated: “Our riders consisted of beginners with just 3 to 4 weeks of cycling experience to experienced and seasoned cyclists. More than the climb, the passion and excitement levels exhibited by each rider in the group and the efforts taken to motivate each other was remarkable.”