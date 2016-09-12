Cyclists from Mangaluru, Udupi and Manipal participating in the Freedom Bicycle Race at Kuloor Junction in Mangaluru on Sunday.

As many as 23 professional cyclists raced against each other on the city’s roads on Sunday in the Freedom Bicycle Race, organised by the Mangalore Bicycle Club and others. Cyclists from Mangaluru, Udupi and Manipal participated in the 25-km race.

Club president Dony Menezes flagged off the race at 6.15 a.m. at Kuloor Junction. Nithin Mohan emerged the winner by covering the distance in 51 minutes and 45 seconds. He walked away with a cash prize of Rs. 10,000 and a one-year annual membership subscription to Zuess Fitness Club, a release from the club said.

The second place was bagged by Philip, who took 51 minutes and 48 seconds.

He took home a cash prize of Rs. 5,000 and a six-month membership at the fitness club. Lakshmish, who emerged third, took 51 minutes and 50 seconds.

He was awarded a cash prize of Rs. 2,000 and three months membership at the club.

Meanwhile, in another cycling rally (not for professionals) organised on the occasion, about 100 cyclists, including children, participated. Prashant Marla, director of A.J. Hospital and Research Centre, flagged off the rally, which covered 10 km from Kuloor.

A lucky draw was conducted for rally participants and three gift vouchers worth Rs. 1,000 each were handed out to the winners.

As many as 25 club T-shirts were also handed out to the participants.