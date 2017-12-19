CPI(M) resolves to fight majority, minority communalism

more-in

The two-day conference of the Dakshina Kannada unit of Communist Party of India (Marxist) that concluded on Monday resolved to fight communalism of the majority and the minority by bringing together all like-minded persons and organisations.

The conference also re-elected Vasanth Achari as the general secretary of the district unit during the deliberations on Monday, according to a press release here. It said that communal forces have been dividing people in the district since three decades and polarisation has intensified after Narendra Modi of the BJP became Prime Minister.

Polarisation has reached its peak with minority communalism too raising its head resulting in clashes. Such division has to be arrested and such forces have to be defeated politically too, the conference resolved.

It decided to make successful the human chain movement planned by Souhardakkagi Karnataka across the State on January 30 and the party’s State-level conference scheduled at Moodbidri in the district from January 2 to January 5. It also urged the government not to implement the Kasturirangan report on eco-sensitive zones as it would impact normal life of the common man.

In all, the conference passed 18 resolutions about the district, including mass transport such as metro rail, formation of ring road for the city, prominence to KSRTC bus services.

Mr. Achari, an advocate, has risen to this position through the student and youth movement, the release said and added that he organised several programmes in the district for the last three years as secretary.

The conference elected 21 members to the district committee, including a secretarial committee comprising K.R. Shreeyan, J. Balakrishna Shetty, K. Yadava Shetty, Sunil Kumar Bajal, U.B. Lokayya, Krishnappa Salian, Muneer Katipalla and Vasudeva Uchchila.