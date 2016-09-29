Ration card holders can just make a call and get an SMS about coupons, with which they can get food grains from ration shops from October 1, said U.T. Khader, Minister for Food and Civil Supplies.

Mr. Khader told reporters here on Thursday that the card holder has to dial 1614 and then enter the Aadhar number. Following this, the card holder will get an SMS with details of the coupons with which they can procure food grains from ration shops. The state will be the first to launch such a system in the country, he said.

The minister also said the facility of issuing coupons through franchise outlets and at the panchayat offices will continue. Unlike the earlier month when coupons were issued for a period of three months, the coupons issued through this system will be valid for just one month. “We want to check how this system works,” Mr. Khader said.