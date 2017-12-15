Countdown begins for The Hindu in School Chess competition

more-in

The countdown has begun for The Hindu in School Chess Competition to be held here on Saturday.

Organised jointly by The Hindu and the South Kanara District Chess Association, the tournament, to be held at Mijar Govinda Pai Memorial Hall, Canara High School, Mannagudda, is open to schoolchildren.

The competition, starting at 9.30 a.m., will be conducted for boys and girls in four categories — under 9, under 11, under 13, and under 15.

It will be conducted on Swiss league basis. The entry fee is ₹ 150 per participant.

Police Commissioner T.R. Suresh and Deputy Director of Public Instructions, Mangaluru, Shiraramaiah would attend the inaugural of the event.

Those who have not sent the entries yet need not worry as spot entries too are accepted at the venue till 9 a.m. Participants have to produce a printout of the payment acknowledgement (for online registration) along with school identity cards at the venue.

Prizes

The top three boys will receive trophies, cash prize and certificates.

The boys bagging the next seven places will receive medals and certificates.

The top two in the girls section in each category will receive a trophy, cash prize and certificate.

The four next best will receive medals and certificates.

Everyone will receive participation certificate.

Alva’s Education Foundation Managing Trustee Vivek Alva, KIOCL’s General Manager Roque D’Souza and Corporation Bank’s Deputy General Manager S. Sathu will distribute prizes at 4.30 p.m. The chief sponsor of the event is Thyrocare. Arrow Publications is the knowledge partner and Corporation Bank is the regional partner.

For details and registration, contact M.J. Mathew on Ph: 9980771213, Surendra K. Shetty Ph: 9448279124, The Hindu office on Ph: 0824-2417575 or email: mlrcir@thehindu.co.in.