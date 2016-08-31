A move of the Task Force on Swachh Mangaluru headed by Mayor Harinath to reward the best cleanest ward in the city with monetary benefit received a setback at a meeting of the Mangaluru City Corporation council on Tuesday with some members opposing it.

The Mayor announced that the first best cleanest ward would be given Rs. 25 lakh for development works. The second one would get Rs. 15 lakh.

But some members said that wards in the central business district area in the city with concrete roads looked neat and clean. They could not be compared to the wards on the outskirts which did not have concrete roads.

The Mayor said that condition of roads had nothing to do with the selection. The reward would be based on maintaining cleanliness.

Not satisfied with this, the members wanted to know the basis on which the selection would be made. The Mayor said that he would call a meeting to this effect within a fortnight to discuss the subject in detail and take a final decision.