According to an official, the dry waste will be collected once a week or twice a week in a particular locality.— File Photo

The Mangaluru City Corporation is relaunching an initiative to collect segregated waste from people from Rajyotsava Day .

According to Kavita Sanil, chairperson, Standing Committee for Public Health, Education and Social Justice in the corporation, details of the latest move will be made known to people next week.

“Our solid waste management contractor will begin collecting segregated waste from November 1. We have asked workers collecting the solid waste from doorsteps to inform people to keep segregated waste ready. An awareness campaign through various modes of communication has begun,” she said.

Ms. Sanil said that it might require about a month for the system to stabilise.

If the people did not hand over segregated waste later the workers will stop collecting waste from such houses, establishments. A health section official said that initially the civic body will collect dry and wet waste. The vehicle collecting dry waste will be yellow and the one collecting wet waste will be green. According to the official, the trial run of collecting the segregated waste will begin after two days and seven vehicles will collect them.

The official said that the dry waste would be collected once in a week or twice in a week in a particular locality.

Though the corporation did launch the collection of segregated waste on trial basis last year it failed to take off fully. The segregation of waste on trail basis was launched from April 2015 in the entire Court ward and some blocks of Bejai, Kodialbail, Kambla, Mannagudda and Derebail South wards covering 5,000 houses.

Those areas had been chosen as non-governmental organisations (NGOs) had done some efforts there earlier on segregating waste.

Before launching this initiative, 15 official teams of the corporation went on visiting some houses in the six wards in the morning from March 19 to March 31, 2015, to create awareness. Notwithstanding the efforts, it did not yield the desired results.

Swachh Sarvekshana Survey 2017, under which Mangaluru has also been included, attracted some marks for segregating waste at source.

A team of the Union government is scheduled to visit the city between January 4 and February 4 next for the survey.