Corporation Bank and Maruti Suzuki have jointly organised an event to promote availing of vehicle loans of Corporation Bank and four-eheelers of Maruti Suzuki.

The vehicle loan mela was organised at major branches of the bank across the country on Monday and Tuesday. During the mela, Maruti Suzuki vehicles were kept on display. The exclusive offers of concessional interest rate and ‘nil’ processing fees are being extended to government and defence personnel.

In Mangaluru, the mela was inaugurated in the presence of Mangaluru City Corporation Joint Commissioner Gokuldas Nayak, Bank General Manager C.K. Gopal and Mandovi Motors’ Assistant General Manager S.T. Karanth, a release from the bank stated.

Corporation Bank is providing very competitive and attractive offers to customers to promote the vehicle loans. The bank has reduced the loan interest rates with the arrival of 7th Pay Commission to attract government and defence personnel, the release added.

