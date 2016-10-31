Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday urged members of the Bunt community to contribute generously for the uplift of members of other communities too.

Inaugurating the new Bunts’ Bhavan in B.C. Road, he said that the Bunts had been forward in terms of education and social status. There was no gender bias in the community.

Mr. Siddaramaiah said that the community members take up challenges and had made their mark in education and hotel industry.

There were a good number of generous donors in the community. “Only well to-do people can donate above Rs. 1 crore,” he said.