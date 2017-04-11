Contract workers stage dharna at Padubidri

more-in

About 700 contract workers staged a dharna at the entrance of Suzlon Special Economic Zone (SEZ) at Padubidri in Udupi district on Monday when they were suddenly removed from their jobs without any notice.

A private company in the Suzlon SEZ had given contracts to two agencies for specific works on its premises. About 700 contract workers of the two agencies came to work in the morning as usual but were told that they had been removed from their jobs.

The workers then protested by staging a dharna till evening.

Vinaykumar Sorake, Kaup MLA and former Minister, who visited the spot, held a meeting with the officers of the company.

He also spoke on the telephone to officers of the district administration. He urged the company officers to re-instate the contractor on Tuesday. If the company did not do so, he too would participate in the workers’ dharna on Tuesday, he said.

Ashok Shetty, in-charge of Suzlon SEZ, Dakshinamurthy, Kishore, Phillip Anthony, Vishwas Amin, Naveenchandra J. Shetty and others were present.