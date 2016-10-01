The customs officers at Mangaluru International Airport detected 18 cases of smuggling of contraband goods and recovered 1.133 kg of gold, foreign currency equivalent to Rs 12.74 lakh and 236 cartons of foreign cigarettes having no statutory pictorial warning, totally valued over Rs.52 Lakh during September.

Detection

In a detection on September 27, the officers recovered about 1.05 kg of cylindrical type gold rod valued at Rs.32.91 lakh which was found concealed in a black coloured hand bag carried by a passenger, who arrived by Air India Express flight no. IX 814 from Dubai.

The passenger was arrested and remanded in judicial custody. In another case, three small gold biscuits and 25 gold coins valued at about Rs.2.52 lakh which were found concealed in the hand bag of a passenger were also seized.

Besides, foreign currency equivalent to Rs 12.74 lakh was seized from the possession of three passengers departing to Dubai and Abu Dhabi, according to a press release by M. Subramaniyam, Commissioner, Customs, on Friday.

Thorough profiling of passengers also enabled detection of 13 cases of smuggling of foreign brand cigarettes having no statutory pictorial warnings and 236 cartons of foreign cigarettes valued at about Rs.4.25 lakh were confiscated, the release said.

