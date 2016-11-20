The new three-storeyed office of the Dakshina Kannada Pradesh Congress Committee was inaugurated near Kadri Mallikatta by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday.

The building has been constructed on the land given to the party by the then Chief Minister D.V. Sadananada Gowda. Apart from the funds given by the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee, funds have been raised from party workers and others for the building, said sources.

The three-storeyed building of the DCC is situated

near Kadri Mallikatta