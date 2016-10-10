Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday said he believed that the Central team studying the water condition in the Cauvery basin has understood the grave situation. He said he believed that justice would be done to the State.

Speaking to reporters in Dakshina Kannada district, he said the team was constituted on Karnataka’s request and had visited various places in the Cauvery basin. The government will expect justice during the Supreme Court’s next hearing on October 18.

Mahadayi row

Mr. Siddaramaiah said he would attend the meeting convened by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to resolve the Mahadayi water row on October 21. He had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Chief Ministers of Maharashtra and Goa for a meeting, following the tribunal’s opinion favouring an out-of-court settlement.