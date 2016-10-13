Cleanliness drive was undertaken at 10 locations here recently as part of the 400 campaigns being organised by Ramakrishna Mission, Mangaluru, in the third phase of Swachh Mangaluru campaign. Members of Amba Maheshwari Bhajana Mandir took up the work at Mulhithlu. Nivedita Balaga members carried out the drive in Jeppu market area and Team Vivek group members cleaned the Karavali Maidan.

Students of Government First Grade College, Car Street, the team of Paramajoythi Manava Seva Smaiti and the students of Sri Narayana Guru College too joined the abhiyan. Resident students of Backward Class Girls’ Hostel and Minority Girl’s Hostel in two teams carried out the cleanliness drives in Chilimbi area. Nitte Education Trust and MRPL are patronising the phase III of the mission.

— Special Correspondent