Christmas celebrated with gaiety in Udupi district

more-in

The festival of Christmas was celebrated with pomp and gaiety in Udupi district on Monday. The churches across the district were beautifully decorated with lamps and sky lanterns. The Christmas cribs at the churches were a major attraction.

The Christmas mass was held in all churches on Sunday evening. The members of the Christian community met their relatives and friends and exchanged greetings with one another.

Most Rev. Dr. Gerald Isaac Lobo, Bishop of Udupi Catholic Diocese, concelebrated the grand mass at the Milagres Cathedral in Kallianpur, near here.

Christmas carols were sung before the mass at the churches. The arrival of Santa Claus added to the celebrations. The members of youth organisations held special cultural programmes in the churches.

Members of the Christian community also prepared various delicacies and invited their neighbours and friends to their houses. Cakes were distributed to the devotees at many places.