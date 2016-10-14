A three-day Yakshagana performances by children will begin at Kateel from Friday. Organised by Durga Makkala Mela, Kateel, there will be a series of performances by various troupes of children at Saraswati Sadana. There will be Sudarshana Vijaya, Chanda Bhama-Chappara Mancha, Madhura Mahindra, Veeramani Kalaga, and Hayagreeva Charitre shows from 10.10 a.m. onwards on Friday. The Saturday’s shows will feature Panchajanya, Daksha Yajna, Maanishada and Vali Vadhe shows.

The shows, which will be performed on Sunday include Draupadi Pratapa, Sudarshanagarva Bhanga, Veera Babruvahana, and Sri Rama Darshana.