Aupama Shenoy, who resigned as Deputy Superintendent of Police recently, has said that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah spoke to her with regard to her desire to withdraw the resignation, while promising to look into the issue.

Speaking at a function to observe Hyderabad Liberation Day, organised by Yuva Brigade here, Ms. Shenoy said that she wrote to the Chief Minister on August 29 that she would like to withdraw the resignation.

She said, “I sent a request letter to the Chief Minister in which I told him I was willing to withdraw my resignation. My resignation was accepted within five days. I have now sought its withdrawal, citing technical reasons. I have also received an acknowledgement from the government.”

In reply to her letter, the government has said that the request would be considered. Ms. Shenoy said,

She further said, the Chief Minister too called her and asked why she submitted her papers one day and was again withdrawing them the next.

Ms. Shenoy said that she conveyed to the Chief Minister that she was unhappy with the decision and that people had also told her that she should not have resigned. The Chief Minister assured her of considering the request.

Ms. Shenoy said that she had no grudge towards any politician.

She said, “I was against political decisions that resulted in my transfer, when the election code was in force in January. It is true I have submitted two resignations, but I am now thinking of taking legal recourse.”

