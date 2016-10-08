The Mangaluru East police have arrested two persons allegedly involved in chain-natching incidents reported on the Kadri Kambla Road in the last 15 days.

The police gave the names of the accused as Mohammed Nazir (25) and Juraise K.M. (22), both from Sullia taluk of Dakshina Kannada. The police have recovered the two gold chains that they had reportedly stolen. It includes the chain that they had snatched from an elderly woman who was on a moring walk a week ago.

The police have also seized two mobile phones and a motorycle and are trying to find the other accused.