Two motorycle-borne men snatched a gold chain of a 74-year-old woman on Kadri Kambla Road on Wednesday.

The Mangaluru East police said Nagaratna, a resident of Inland Enclave apartment, left her house around 6.45 a.m. for a walk. As she was heading towards Circuit House, two motorcycle-borne men followed her.

The pillion rider snatched the gold chain, weighing 10 gm, from the woman as the two-wheeler sped past her. Though woman raised an alarm, there was no one to come to her help.

The police suspect it to be an act of habitual offenders.

They have gone through the footage of some closed-circuit television cameras in the vicinity as part of their investigation.