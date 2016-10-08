Sewage overflowing in front of Mangaluru Central on Friday.— Photo: Anil Kumar Sastry

Mangaluru Central has been witnessing sewage overflow again severely inconveniencing passengers.

A few months ago, sewage was overflowing all across the facade of the station and the authorities concerned had to seek service of the Mangaluru City Corporation.

Old sewer lines within the railway property were attributed to the mess.

However, authorities claimed that a missing link between the railway’s sewer links and the MCC main sewer line was the reason.

While sewage was overflowing off and on in small quantities, it again covered the entrance of the station on Friday morning.

Sources said that the work to connect the lines with the main sewer line was going at a slow pace due to the presence of a host of utility lines in the area.

However, a senior engineer with the Southern Railway told The Hindu that the work connecting railway sewer lines with the MCC lines was successfully completed by Friday evening.