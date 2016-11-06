In another incident, police rescue 18 cattle; arrest two accused

With the increasing incidents of cattle theft and illegal transportation, the Mangaluru city police have stepped up their operations by arresting seven persons in two cases.

On November 1, a group of cattle lifters had allegedly attempted to mow down a police party in Bajpe police limits when they tried to stop the vehicle in which stolen cattle from Kolavur were reportedly being transported.

Bajpe police inspector T.D. Nagaraj said police sub-inspector Satish and other personnel apprehended the accused near Polali Gate on Saturday. The police gave the names of the accused as Navaz alias Abdul Navaz, resident of Karambaru, who is said to be the kingpin of the racket; Mohammed Mansur alias Manchu, K.C. Road, Kotekar; Imran, Maripalla, Pudu village; Imtiyaz, Maripalla, Bhatish, Arkula, Adyar and Asgar alias Abbas, K.C. Road.

The police have recovered three cars, three swords, five mobile phones and cash from the accused. The police said Navaz was absconding after being accused in a dacoity case in Kavoor police limits while Imran was an accused in the murder case of a lorry driver in Sakleshpur police limits. The police had registered cases of cattle theft, attempt to murder and preventing government servant from performing duty against the accused.

Meanwhile, the Surathkal police on Saturday intercepted a goods vehicle allegedly transporting 18 head of cattle and arrested two persons in the early hours. They were checking vehicles near the NITK Surathkal gate on specific information about cattle transportation to an illegal slaughter house, the police said.

A mini-goods van moving in high speed did not heed to police direction to stop immediately. The driver stopped the vehicle a little ahead and the occupants ran away before the police could catch two of them. They gave the names as Abubakar and Abdul Khadar; the names of those fled are Anwar alias Giriya Anwar, Mohammed Hasan alias Moideen and Asif alias Kudambur Asif. They sped away in a jeep that was escorting the goods vehicle, police claimed.

After inspection, the police found 18 head of cattle inside the van. The vehicle and cattle have been seized and police are investigating.