Motorists were complaining of roads turning slippery

Responding to concerns of residents and motorists, the city traffic police on Saturday began booking cases against lorries carrying fish that keep effluent tank taps open and discharge waste water on roads.

Discharge of foul-smelling water from fish-carrying lorries has been a concern among residents for a long time. While two-wheeler riders have been complaining of road turning slippery, residents have been concerned about health problems. People have been demanding strict action, like in Kerala.

A few callers expressed their concern during the phone-in programme held at the office of Police Commissioner on September 30. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime and Traffic) M. Sanjeev Patil assured of effective action.

On Saturday, personnel from the four traffic police stations were divided into three teams and posted near Fishing Harbour, Bhagwan Mahaveer Junction and in Surathkal. Assistant Commissioner of police (Traffic) K. Tilakchandra said as many as 24 lorries were booked for discharging water on the road on Saturday. Mr. Tilakhchandra said discharging waste water on road was violation of permit conditions by the transporter which was an offence under the Motor Vehicles Act.

Mr. Tilakchandra said police seized documents of the 24 vehicles and filed charge sheet against the transporter before jurisdictional magistrate court. They have written to the Regional Transport Officer for cancellation of permits for these vehicles. The drive against fish lorries will continue, he said. Meanwhile, city police on Saturday booked 575 cases on cars using tinted windscreen and windows on Saturday.