New arrival:Suresh Bhandary, Managing Director, CAMPCO, says that Dark Tan is made from vegetable fat and natural cocoa powder.— SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

It is manufactured from cocoa beans of Indian origin

A new variety of chocolate of the Central Arecanut and Cococa Marketing and Processing Cooperative Ltd. (CAMPCO) named “Dark Tan” will hit the market later this week.

The speciality of this moulded chocolate— which would be released at the CAMPCO’s head office here on September 14 — is that it is manufactured from cocoa beans of only Indian origin, M. Suresh Bhandary, Managing Director, CAMPCO, has said.

“It is made from a particular size and taste of domestic cocoa beans obtained during segregation. They are local beans,” Mr. Bhandary told The Hindu .

It would be the 25th variety of chocolate of the cooperative. “Milk and Milk” released in 2012 was its immediate past product. It is available in natural vanilla flavour. Milk solids (powder) and cocoa butter (fat) were its main ingredients.

Mr. Bhandary said that Dark Tan is made from vegetable fat and natural cocoa powder. Hence, it has more cocoa content and no artificial colour.

“The Dark Tan is a moulded proprietary product produced by an adequate manufacturing process of mixing, refining, conching, tempering, and moulding of a homogeneous mass of very fine particle size to get a mellow taste containing rich cocoa of Indian origin,” he said. Chocolates made from high contents of cocoa butter are called pure chocolates. When used vegetable fat they are called compound chocolates, he said.

The cooperative procured 3,200 tonnes of beans during 2015-16 with 3,229 tonnes of wet and 2,812 tonnes of dry beans for its chocolate factory at Puttur.

The factory’s total production stood at 14,359 tonnes in the last financial year. As many as 9,800 tonnes of products were manufactured under the own brand name of CAMPCO. It constituted more than 50 per cent of the total production. It means that they were CAMPCO’s own products.

The remaining products were manufactured for other chocolate manufactures like Nestle, Lotte and Amul. The cooperative exported 880 tonnes of cocoa-based products during 2015-16.

