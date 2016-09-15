Kalpa bar chocolate, drinking chocolate are based on CPCRI technology

Central Arecanut and Cocoa Marketing and Processing Cooperative Ltd. (CAMPCO) will soon commercially launch Kalpa bar chocolate and Kalpa drinking chocolate, which are coconut-based ones, using the technology provided by the Central Plantation Crops Research Institute (CPCRI), according to S.R. Satishchandra, president, CAMPCO.

Addressing media here on Wednesday, he said that the two chocolate products were released at a function at the Indian Council for Agricultural Research (ICAR) at Delhi sometime ago.

He said that CAMPCO required about 100 tonnes to 120 tonnes of kalpa (coconut) sugar per month for manufacturing the products.

P. Chowdappa, Director, CPCRI, Kasaragod, Kerala, said that the Kasaragod-based institute conducted a two-day conference of 62 coconut producers’ companies at the CPCRI from September 8. It was to enlighten their representatives plenty of opportunities available to manufacture and market value-based products of coconut, including kalpa sugar. The CPCRI would provide technical know-how on how to manufacture those products to the companies interested.

Mr. Satishchandra said that CAMPCO would also make a foray into purchase of pepper from its grower members and market them.

The cooperative has conducted a survey of potential markets, sent its officers for training with the Spices Board, Kochi, and is in the process of developing necessary marketing infrastructure for pepper, he said.

To a question, he said that the potential market for pepper could be North India. The cooperative would make efforts to provide an organised market to pepper, he said.

The cooperative has plans to market it through small packets and in the later stage to market oil extracted from pepper. M. Suresh Bhandary, Managing Director said the cooperative is eyeing a total business turnover of Rs. 200 crore from the pepper business.

“We have already received the nod from union ministry of agriculture for our proposed foray in to pepper business,” he said adding that a pepper grading machine would be procured in this connection.

Mr. Satishchandra said that the cooperative has entered in to a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Mysuru based Central Food Technological Research Institute to carry out research on value added products of areca nut.

