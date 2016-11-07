CAMPCO last week opened a kiosk to offer all varieties of its chocolates under one roof to customers on its premises at Puttur.

A release here said that the kiosk was inaugurated by actor Neha Shetty. Speaking on the occasion, Ms. Shetty urged people to encourage Indian products. She said that she was proud to be associated with CAMPCO as Puttur is her home-town.

CAMPCO president S.R. Satishchandra said that CAMPCO is a source of light to farmers and would soon take up another produce, Pepper.

He also said that there was an agreement between CFTRI, Mysuru, with CAMPCO to supply chocolate products containing high nutrients, especially to the Defence forces of the country.

Suresh Bhandary from CAMPCO said that efforts are on to make Puttur a chocolate city. The concept of home-made chocolate is gaining momentum and to encourage and facilitate home-made chocolate manufacturers, the kiosk would provide basic chocolate required at retail price, he said.

The new CAMPCO chocolate kiosk would remain open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. making available all CAMPCO chocolate brands, including industrial products.