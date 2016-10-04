The Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO), Southern Region, under the Union Ministry of Commerce, has nominated Central Arecanut and Cocoa Marketing and Processing Cooperative Ltd (CAMPCO) for the award of Top Multi Product Exporter in Karnataka (Silver).

The award will be presented at a function in Chennai on October 8. S.R. Satishchandra, president, CAMPCO, would receive the award from Nirmala Sitharaman, Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry.

CAMPCO recently received the Best Manufacturer Export Award (medium and large) under processed food category for the export of its chocolate products from the State government, a release said.