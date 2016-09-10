Commissioner speaks:Police Commissioner M. Chandra Sekhar speaking at the 'United for a Better Mangaluru' programme at Town Hall in Mangaluru on Friday.— Photo: H S Manjunath

‘United for a Better Mangaluru’, a meeting of scholars and thinkers, organised

“Solidarity can be created among communities by mutual appreciation of good deeds. If there are bad deeds then the wrong doers should be openly called out by their community members, who should not remain silent.”

These were among the suggestions by speakers during a meeting of religious scholars, thinkers and social organisation representatives in Town Hall on Saturday. The meeting ‘United for a better Mangaluru’ was organised by Hope Foundation, AHINDA, Bantara Yane Nadavara Matru Sangha and 15 other social organisations.

Recalling words of social reformer Narayana Guru, Esha Vittaladasa Swami said that it was important for a person to be a good human being.

Decrying groups claiming to protect religion, the seer said that these groups were displaying their ignorance that dharma has been in existence for over several years. What was needed was to show youth the rightful path and focus on serious issues like environment degradation, illiteracy and hunger.

Police Commissioner M. Chandra Sekhar said that it was sad that people were not speaking aloud against injustice and wrong doing they see.

“Unfortunately decent people here are not speaking. If wrongdoers are told on the face about their wrongdoing then he/she will not repeat the same any further,” he said. Mr. Sekhar asked people to report the sale of cannabis and speak against those violating traffic rules.

Muslim Scholar Mohammed Kunhi from Ullal said it was important for community member to correct the mistakes of their community members. When there are good deeds by a Muslim then it should be appreciated by Hindus and vice versa. This would go a long way in building solidarity among communities, he said.

Jain scholar Nirmal Kumar said that children should be taught the way to see the world without hatred.