Widening its communication network, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd. (BSNL) will set up nine new mobile towers in Sullia and Puttur taluks in Dakshina Kannada soon.

The towers would come up at Kalanja, Valalambe, Kollamogaru, Ilantila, Kavu, Kamila, Jattipalla, Kombaru and Kodiala villages, according to G.R. Ravi, general manager, Dakshina Kannada Telecom District comprising Udupi district.

Speaking to presspersons on the sidelines of flagging off a jatha to observe the Foundation Day of BSNL here on Saturday, he said that those towers would have 2G services.

Mr. Ravi said that the telecom district now had 568 mobile towers providing 2G services and 363 towers providing 3G services.

Thirty-five towers sanctioned earlier would come up in different taluks in the two districts.

The general manager said that notwithstanding stiff competition, BSNL surpassed the target set for September for enrolling new mobile phone consumers. It added 16,500 new consumers in one month against the target of 15,000 for the month.

After the telecom company announced new schemes for land line customers recently, 1,200 new customers had taken landline connections in the telecom district since August 15.

The employees of BSNL took out a jatha from the Telecom House in Pandeshwar to the Old Clock Tower to showcase the services and strength of BSNL.