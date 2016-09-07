Customers can download unlimited broadband data without bothering about data limit.

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd. (BSNL) will launch a “very cost effective and affordable” promotional unlimited broadband plan ‘Experience Unlimited BB 249’ on September 9.

“The plan will enhance the customer experience towards wireline broadband services and attract new users to experience BSNL broadband services,” its release said. Under this plan, customers can download unlimited broadband data without bothering about any data limit.

“BSNL shall offer 2 Mbps speed up to 1 GB and 1 Mbps speed after 1 GB under this plan. Customer can use this plan continuously in a month and they can download more than 300 GB data by paying Rs. 249. Hence, per GB of data download cost comes out as less than Re. 1 per GB. After six months, customer will be migrated to one of the regular broadband plan based on the choice of the customers,” the release said. BSNL is the only operator offering lowest per GB data download cost plan under broadband services in the country, it claimed. For details contact Nodal Officer: V. Ramesh, sub divisional engineer (marketing) 080-25562211 / Mobile 9449857997 or Customer Service Centre, Call centre – 1500 or 1800-345-1500, the release said.