No power supply

There will be no power supply to some areas in Udupi on October 22 between 9.30 a.m. and 5 p.m.

The areas are Kunjibettu, Sri Krishna Mutt, Olakadu, Kolambe, Mission Compound, Shanti Nagara, Kinnimulki, Court Road, K.M. Road, Bailoor, Udyavara, Kadekar, Paniyadi, Chittadi, Indiranagar and Pitrodi.

It is for maintenance works.

Terrace garden training

The Department of Horticulture will organise a training on terrace and kitchen gardening here on October 26. The venue is Vijaya Bank Regional Office, Ambedkar Circle.

The last date to register names is October 24.

Call 2412628 or 9480354968 or e-mail hoticlinicmangalore@gmail.com

Training in apiculture

The Department of Horticulture here has invited applications to avail a three-month training in apiculture at the apiculture training centre, Bhagamandala, near Madikeri from November 1.

Application forms are available at the department’s office in the city at Bendor Cross. Last date to apply is October 26. Candidates will be selected through an interview on Ocotber 27. Call 2412628.

Talk at KMC

KMC Hospital, Attavar, will organise an awareness lecture on bone health and osteoporosis at the hospital on October 22 for an hour from 10.30 a.m. It is on the occasion of World Osteoporosis Day.

Any person with bone related problem can attend this.

Call 9108529022 for registration.

Court cases postponed

All cases listed for hearing in the Court of the Deputy Commissioner at Puttur on October 21 have been postponed to October 28, an official release said.