Elected

Suchetan G. Kavoor has been elected as general secretary of the Dakshina Kannada Bus Operators’ Association. He was elected in the special general body meeting of the association recently.

Eye check-up

The mobile eye-care unit at the Government Wenlock Hospital here will conduct free eye check up camps at Modamkaup on October 18, at Punjalakatte on October 21 and at Ishwaramangala on October 25.

Applications invited

Women Development Corporation has invited applications for availing is Dhanashree and Samruddi schemes. Last date to apply is October 22. Call 2458173 for details.

Admission to hostels

Department of Welfare of Backward Classes has extended the last date to apply for fresh admission to its pre- and post-metric hostels for 2016-17 till October 24. Log on towww.backwardclasses.kar.nic.in

Tulu cinema

The ‘muhurta’ for upcoming Tulu cinema ‘Ambar Caterers’ was done at Barkuru in Udupi district on Sunday. Kannada actor Bharati Vishnuvardhan will also act in it. Tulu comedians Aravind Bolar, Bhojaraja Vamanjoor, Sundar Rai Mandara are among other actors.