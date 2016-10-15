No power

There will be no power supply to many areas in Udupi district on October 18 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The areas are Vandse, Gulvadi, Gangolli, Shiroor, Kollur, Uppunda, Baindoor, Hattiyangady, Kundapura, Japti, Amparu, Kumbhasi, Barkuru, Shiriyara, Kokkarne, Hiliyana, Koteshwara, Saligarama, Sasthana, Airody, Talluru and nearby areas. It is for maintenance work along Hiriyadkka-Madhuvana-Kundapura-Navnunda power supply line.

Udupi janaspandana

Udupi hobli-level ‘janaspandana’ (people contact) programme will be conducted on October 22 at Bannanje Narayana Guru Hall. Minister of State for Youth Empowerment and Sports Pramod Madhwaraj will preside over it. People could raise their issues in it.

Congress meeting

The Mangaluru South Block Congress Committee will hold its meeting at the office of District Congress Committee, Hampankatta on October 16 at 10.30 a.m. J.R. Lobo, MLA, Mangaluru City South will attend it.

Udupi KDP meeting

The quarterly Karnataka Development Programme Review Committee meeting of Udupi district will be conducted on November 7 at 11 a.m. in the Udupi zilla panchayat. Minister in-charge of Udupi Pramod Madhwaraj will preside over it.