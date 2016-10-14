Train stoppage

In view of the St. Theresa’s shrine festival of Mahe, two Mangaluru connected trains will be provided temporary stoppage of one minute at Mahe Railway Station on October 14 and 15. The trains are train No.22609 Mangaluru – Coimbatore Inter City Express and train No.22610 Coimbatore - Mangaluru Inter City Express.

Medical quiz

The Department of General Medicine at A. J. Institute of Medical Sciences will conduct an inter medical collegiate quiz competition for MBBS students on October 22 at the conference hall at 9 a.m. The quiz will be on medical subjects. Two students from each college across the State can participate. Call the quiz coordinator Devdas Rai over 98450 81145.

Deve Gowda’s visit

H.D. Deve Gowda, former Prime Minister and president of Janata Dal (Secular), will arrive here on Saturday at 8.30 a.m. Later he will visit Durgaparameshwari temple at Kateel, Ullal dargah, St. Milagres church and Kudroli Gokarnanatha temple and stay overnight in the city. He will visit Udupi Krishna Mutt on October 16 at 10.30 a.m. and later leave for Shivamogga in the afternoon.

Homoeopathic conference

Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College, Deralakatte will organise a two-day conference on ‘versatality in speciality’ at Father Muller Decennial Memorial Conference Hall, Kankanady here from October 15. Raj Kishore Singh, Director, Department of AYUSH, Bengaluru will be the guest among others. About 400 delegates from across the country are expected to participate. Aadil Chimthanawala, secretary, National Academy of Homoeopathy, Nagpur will also attend.

Study camp

Dakshina Kannada District Madarasa Management Association, Mangaluru will organise a study camp at the town hall here on October 17 from 10 a.m.

About 450 madarasas in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi are under the ambit of the association. Various dignitaries will participate in it.

Phone-in event

The weekly phone-in programme will be held at the office of the Police Commissioner on Friday between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. People can express their concerns, make queries and give suggestions by calling 2220801 and 2220830.

Police Commissioner M. Chandra Sekhar or Deputy Commissioners of Police will be hearing the callers.